Overview

Dr. Stephen Jaditz, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in South Abington Township, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Jaditz works at Raphael Heart Group. P.c. in South Abington Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.