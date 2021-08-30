Overview

Dr. Stephen Jackson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Jackson works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.