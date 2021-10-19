Overview

Dr. Stephan Izzi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Izzi works at Arundel Medical Group in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Severna Park, MD, Pasadena, MD and Salisbury, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.