Overview

Dr. Stephen Ionna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.



Dr. Ionna works at Cincinnati GI in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.