Dr. Stephen Humble, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Humble, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2200 21st Ave S Ste 401, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 340-4677
Nashville Neuropsychology Pllc2011 Church St Ste 501, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 340-4677
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I’m an Internal Med Dr and am acquainted with Dr Humble through his treating my wife for many years. I’ve known many psychiatrists in my 40 year career He is the best!! Many patients think Drs are not listening when when they are actually concentrating. Dr Humble has a keen ability to concentrate, treat and follow up up continuously which is the correct way in an incremental fashion
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
