Dr. Stephen Humble, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.