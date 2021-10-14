Dr. Stephen Huddleston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huddleston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Huddleston, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Huddleston, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Locations
UT Hamilton Eye Institute930 Madison Ave # 646, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 448-6650
Southern Eye Associates601 E Matthews Ave, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Directions (870) 935-6396
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful place. I would recommend to anyone!
About Dr. Stephen Huddleston, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huddleston has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huddleston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huddleston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huddleston has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huddleston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huddleston speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Huddleston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huddleston.
