Dr. Stephen Huddleston, MD
Dr. Stephen Huddleston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
U of M Health Clinics and Surgery Center909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-6401Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Stephen Huddleston, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1104037621
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
