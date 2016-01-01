Overview

Dr. Stephen Huddleston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Huddleston works at University Of Minnesota Health Clinics And Surgery Center in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.