Dr. Stephen Howell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (51)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Stephen Howell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Mercy General Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Howell works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8120 Timberlake Way Ste 109, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 689-8441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
  • Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 28, 2021
    Dr Howell and his team are a true example of perfection and excellence. He is an extremely intelligent, compassionate, and ensures excellent outcomes. Thank you so much for all you do!
    Carolyn Ross — May 28, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Howell, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1972697704
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopaedic Department At Thomas Jefferson University
    • Graduate Hospital University Of Pennsylvania
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Howell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howell works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Howell’s profile.

    Dr. Howell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

