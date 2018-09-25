Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Hopkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hopkins, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Hopkins works at
Locations
Mercy Clnc Nrthwst Exprswy8325 Nw Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 Directions (405) 728-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hopkins is one of the most thorough and caring doctors I have ever visited. He cares greatly about finding the cause of an illness. He will work hard to make sure he treats the actual problem and does not just treat the symptoms.
About Dr. Stephen Hopkins, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1861534406
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
