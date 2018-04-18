See All Hand Surgeons in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Stephen Hoover, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
16 years of experience
Dr. Stephen Hoover, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.

Dr. Hoover works at Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedics, Charlottesville, VA in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedics, Charlottesville, VA
    595 Martha Jefferson Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911 (434) 654-5575

  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
  • Sentara Rmh Medical Center

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Apr 18, 2018
    I was extremely apprehensive about having endoscopic carpal tunnel surgery, but Dr. Hoover listened to my concerns and made me feel much more comfortable with doing the procedure. In the end, I could not be more pleased with the results—you can’t even see my scar! And I had no pain or other complications afterward. I wish he still lived in my community and was available to do my other hand now that I seem to be having issues with it.
    Asheville, NC — Apr 18, 2018
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043431935
    • Mary Stern
    • Univ of N Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Stephen Hoover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoover works at Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedics, Charlottesville, VA in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hoover’s profile.

    Dr. Hoover has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

