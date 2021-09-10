Dr. Stephen Hollister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hollister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hollister, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Hollister works at
Locations
Colon Rectal Surgery Associates of Nashville PLC345 23rd Ave N Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2164
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Hollister to any one needing his services . He added years to my life by removing part my colon . He was very friendly and explained every thing to me in detail
About Dr. Stephen Hollister, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1154615045
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- Indiana University
- Indiana University
- Quillen College Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
