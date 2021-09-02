Dr. Stephen Hohmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hohmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hohmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hohmann, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor University Medical Center, Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Hohmann works at
Locations
1
Texas Vascular Associates621 N Hall St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (972) 665-9100Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
Texas Vascular Associates2800 E Broad St Ste 508, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (214) 821-9600
3
Cardiology Consultants1305 W Jefferson St Ste 100, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (214) 821-9600
4
North Texas Preferred Health Partners, Plano, TX4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 665-9100
5
Texas Vascular Associates221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 825, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 821-9600
6
Texas Vascular Associates, P.A.1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 125, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (214) 821-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the moment I met him, I felt comfortable. At my age, I refuse to go to any more jerk doctors. Dr. Hohmann was friendly, very informative, and knowledgeable. From beginning to the end, I was treated respectfully and the outcome of my surgery was quite successful.
About Dr. Stephen Hohmann, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114020922
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
