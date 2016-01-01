Overview

Dr. Stephen Hoffman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.



Dr. Hoffman works at Oakland Medical Group in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.