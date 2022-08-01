Dr. Hoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Hoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hoff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Hoff works at
Locations
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-6230
Lurie Childrens New Lenox Op1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 100, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 463-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoff performed two surgeries on our daughter. He was kind, knowledgeable and patient. We never felt rushed through our appointments. We’ve seen him at all 3 office locations and never had any complaints. His nursing staff is quick to return phone calls and fill prescriptions. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Stephen Hoff, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1306096300
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
