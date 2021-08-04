Dr. Stephen Hoenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hoenig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hoenig, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Heywood Hospital, UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
The Vascular Care Group - Leominster114 Merriam Ave Ste 101, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 534-3399Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Vascular Care Group - Concord54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 301, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-4468
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Heywood Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery with Dr Hoenig and I felt the experience overall t be very good
About Dr. Stephen Hoenig, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1982602975
Education & Certifications
- Rochester U/strong Meml Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (Mit), Cambridge, Ma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoenig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoenig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoenig has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoenig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoenig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.