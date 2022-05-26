See All Family Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Stephen Hillis, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Hillis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Hillis works at Seven Hills Medical Group in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Seven Hills Medical Group
    1901 S Cedar St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 212-0078

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Chronic Care Management
Insomnia
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Breath Testing
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 69 ratings
Patient Ratings (69)
5 Star
(43)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(18)
May 26, 2022
When I self evaluated my self with Covid on Monday the 25th I was told by Dr. Hillis’ office to check in with ER, which I did on the 24th. ER said there was nothing they could do for me. That seemed odd as others I have spoken with were given shots. Terribly soar throat but feeling almost normal. What’s my best next move? Frank Elliott
Frank Elliott — May 26, 2022
About Dr. Stephen Hillis, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • 1356314967
Education & Certifications

  • Santa Monica Ucla Med Center
  • Santa Monica-UCLA Fam Prac
  • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Hillis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hillis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hillis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hillis works at Seven Hills Medical Group in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hillis’s profile.

69 patients have reviewed Dr. Hillis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hillis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hillis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

