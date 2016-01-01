Dr. Stephen Hightower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hightower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hightower, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hightower, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Hightower works at
Locations
Los Alamitos3771 Katella Ave Ste 210, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-0581
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Hightower, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972603371
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- University Of California, Santa Barbara
