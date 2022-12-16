Dr. Stephen Hiatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hiatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hiatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Hiatt works at
Locations
Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic3151 NE Carnegie Dr Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (913) 380-6939Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic10701 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-3084Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hiatt did my rotator cuff surgery. I’m very pleased with his work. I definitely recommend Dr. Hiatt and Kansas City Bone & Joint clinic.
About Dr. Stephen Hiatt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1912298001
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo-The State University of New York
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
