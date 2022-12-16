Overview

Dr. Stephen Hiatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Hiatt works at Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.