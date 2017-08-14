Dr. Stephen Heupler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heupler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Heupler, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Heupler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.
Locations
Summa Health Medical Group - NEOCS WP1 Park West Blvd Ste 350, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 376-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heupler has cared for me for at least a decade. He has always provided the best care at the right time and in the most cost effective manner. He has a great bedside manner and I feel totally confident in his ability to provide cardiac care.
About Dr. Stephen Heupler, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- The University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heupler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heupler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heupler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heupler has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heupler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Heupler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heupler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heupler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heupler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.