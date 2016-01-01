Dr. Stephen Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hess, MD is a dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. He currently practices at Center City Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Center City Dermatology LLC1500 Walnut St Ste 1240, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (267) 687-4437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Stephen Hess, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033279955
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Hess?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hess has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.