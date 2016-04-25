See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Stephen Hendrix, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Hendrix, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Hendrix, MD is a Pulmonologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.

Dr. Hendrix works at MDVIP - Savannah, Georgia in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Southcoast Medical Group LLC
    1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 691-4100
  2. 2
    Savannah Respiratory and Allergy Associates
    200 Commercial Ct Ste A, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 712-6750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nasopharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hendrix?

    Apr 25, 2016
    Dr. Hendrix sets the standard for care. Professionalism across the board from appt. setup to check in and check out.
    Jeff Karesh in Savannah, GA — Apr 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Hendrix, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Hendrix, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hendrix to family and friends

    Dr. Hendrix's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hendrix

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Hendrix, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Hendrix, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154329951
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Hendrix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hendrix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hendrix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hendrix works at MDVIP - Savannah, Georgia in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hendrix’s profile.

    Dr. Hendrix has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendrix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Hendrix, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.