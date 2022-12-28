Overview

Dr. Stephen Helgemo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.



Dr. Helgemo works at Florida Hand Center in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.