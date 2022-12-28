Dr. Stephen Helgemo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helgemo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Helgemo, MD
Dr. Stephen Helgemo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Locations
Florida Hand Center18344 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 625-6547
Florida Hand Center13710 Metropolis Ave Ste 103, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 424-8910
Murdock Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC1400 Education Way, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 625-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
The nurse practitioner started out my visit and Dr Helgemo came in and explained everything in detail. Highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Stephen Helgemo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- The Florida State University
Dr. Helgemo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helgemo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
