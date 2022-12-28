See All Hand Surgeons in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Stephen Helgemo, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (83)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Helgemo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Dr. Helgemo works at Florida Hand Center in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Hand Center
    18344 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 625-6547
  2. 2
    Florida Hand Center
    13710 Metropolis Ave Ste 103, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 424-8910
  3. 3
    Murdock Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC
    1400 Education Way, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 625-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 28, 2022
    The nurse practitioner started out my visit and Dr Helgemo came in and explained everything in detail. Highly recommend this practice.
    Dennis — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Helgemo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235142969
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The Florida State University
