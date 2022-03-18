Overview

Dr. Stephen Hazelrigg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hazelrigg works at Southern Illinois University in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Acid Reflux Surgery and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.