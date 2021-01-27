Overview

Dr. Stephen Hatfield, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital and Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Hatfield works at East Mesa Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.