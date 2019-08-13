Overview

Dr. Stephen Hass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Hass works at Wvu Physicians of Charleston in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Bypass, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.