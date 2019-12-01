Overview

Dr. Stephen Hartsock, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Hartsock works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.