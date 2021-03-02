Dr. Stephen Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Harris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Stephen U. Harris MD Pllc500 Montauk Hwy Ste H, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris and his team are very informative, thorough and compassionate. They went above and beyond to help with out-of-network insurance approval. My breast reconstruction after breast cancer was explained in detail and Dr. Harris always took the time to answer all of my questions. He is one of the most caring doctors that I know. He is also a perfectionist. Joanne is the office manager and is very resourceful and accommodating. The medical assist is also very informative and she makes you feel very comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. Harris and his team.
About Dr. Stephen Harris, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Emory University
- New York Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Harris speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
