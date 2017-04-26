Overview

Dr. Stephen Harris, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albany, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Harris works at Dr. Stephen A. Harris, DMD Cosmetic and Family Dentistry in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.