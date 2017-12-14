Dr. Stephen Hardy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hardy, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hardy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Patrick Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Plastic Surgery Associates2802 Great Northern Loop, Missoula, MT 59808 Directions (406) 728-3811Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hardy and his team are amazing. Dr. Hardy is truly rare, he is gifted, talented and humble. He is a blessing to whoever has the privilege of knowing him. His surgery center is spotless and beautiful. I have trusted him for over 10 years .
About Dr. Stephen Hardy, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Primary Children's Medical Center
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Colgate University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy.
