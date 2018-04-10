Dr. Stephen Hardeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hardeman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Ascension Seton Northwest.
Urology Team - Austin11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (737) 276-4039Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hardeman and the staff at The Urology Team (Jollyville location) provide outstanding patient care and customer service. Scheduling is a breeze, check-in is easy and the wait time to see Dr. Hardeman is brief. The medical support staff are knowledgeable and responsive. Dr. Hardeman is articulate, informative and is adept at communicating medical information clearly and concisely. He is very good at assisting the patient in making decisions that are not only medically sound, but also that the
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Johannasberg Gutenberg|Johannes Gutenberg U Hosp|University Tenn Memphis Med Center
- Parkland Health And Hospital System|Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
