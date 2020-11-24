Overview

Dr. Stephen Harbin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Harbin works at Decatur Family Medicine PC in Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.