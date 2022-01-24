Overview

Dr. Stephen Hantus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Hantus works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.