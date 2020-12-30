Overview

Dr. Stephen Hankins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Hankins works at Sutter Roseville Urology in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.