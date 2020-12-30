Dr. Stephen Hankins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hankins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hankins, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hankins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Hankins works at
Locations
Sutter Medical Foundation3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4719
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explained what had happened to my hand/wrist showed what he could do to fix it .I had CMC Arthroplasty in October and have had great results. Thank You DR. Hankins .
About Dr. Stephen Hankins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306957584
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
