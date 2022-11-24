Dr. Stephen Hamn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hamn, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hamn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Hamn works at
Locations
Weight Mgmt. Medical Associates6020 W Parker Rd Ste 430, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-8440Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
Stephen V Hamn MD PA3108 Midway Rd Ste 204, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 845-4567
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano6200 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 501-1333
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 501-1340
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visited and had two surgeries. Dr Stephen Hamn is awesome. My rating is based on complete Client 360 experience - office visit, pre and post surgery, the surgery itself I give him 5 (out of 5) STARS.
About Dr. Stephen Hamn, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1356301816
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamn works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.