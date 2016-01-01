Dr. Hammond Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Hammond Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hammond Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Locations
The Jackson Clinic North2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 660-8300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Jackson Clinic PA of Humboldtthe3568 Chere Carol Rd, Humboldt, TN 38343 Directions (731) 784-7602
Jackson Clinic PA -2859 Highway 45 Byp, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 660-8360
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Hammond Sr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond Sr has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammond Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.