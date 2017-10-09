Dr. Stephen Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hamilton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hamilton, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
-
1
Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine500 E Business Way, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 354-3700
-
2
Beacon NKY600 Rodeo Dr, Erlanger, KY 41018 Directions (513) 354-3700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Beacon West6480 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamilton?
Ever since having both of my hips replaced at another facility at the age of 38 due to AVN I experienced pain in my right groin which hampered my daily activity greatly. I decided to see Dr Hamilton for my last try to figure out what was causing my pain. Dr Hamilton not only identified the issue he laid out a plan to surgically correct the problem. I am happy to say the pain in my groin is now gone thanks to Dr Hamilton and his staff. I highly recommend Dr Hamilton and Beacon Orthopedics.
About Dr. Stephen Hamilton, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1427232362
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.