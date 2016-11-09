See All Plastic Surgeons in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Stephen Hall, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Stephen Hall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Hall works at The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 220, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-4500
    Hall-digioia Surgical Associates
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 205, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-4500

  • Overlook Medical Center

Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 09, 2016
    Dr. Hall is an awesome doc/person, he has great bedside manners, explains in depth different options, treatment and outcomes. He made a very difficult time in my life a little easier. Would greatly recommend Dr Hall and his wife Dr Julie DiGioia, breast surgical oncologist.
    Monica D in Lodi, NJ — Nov 09, 2016
    About Dr. Stephen Hall, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Italian
    Education & Certifications

    • Harlem Hospital Center
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

