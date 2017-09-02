Dr. Stephen Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Hall, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Versailles, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's Care of the Bluegrass360 Amsden Ave Ste 401, Versailles, KY 40383 Directions (502) 628-3372Monday8:30am - 1:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Women's Care of the Bluegrass279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 301, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 628-3376Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Dr Hall is one of the most considerate and professional doctors I have ever had the privilege of dealing with. He is a very caring and understanding professional.
About Dr. Stephen Hall, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1598748618
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- U Ky Chandler Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.