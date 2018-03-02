See All General Surgeons in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Stephen Haggerty, MD

General Surgery
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Haggerty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Haggerty works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
  2. 2
    225 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendix Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 02, 2018
    An excellent surgeon who was compassionate and did a fantastic job--performing 2 surgeries on me at the same time for both hernia and gall bladder. A great listener and explainer. Made the effort to check on me each day and also handled questions I personally wrote in about on North Shore Connect. Excellent work and right about each procedure.
    Bob Tortorello in MUNDELEIN — Mar 02, 2018
    About Dr. Stephen Haggerty, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184606758
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Haggerty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haggerty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haggerty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haggerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haggerty has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haggerty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haggerty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haggerty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haggerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haggerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

