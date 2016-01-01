Dr. Stephen Haggard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haggard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Haggard, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stephen Haggard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milton, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Haggard works at
Locations
-
1
Haggard Home Foot Care78 17th Ave, Milton, WA 98354 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haggard?
About Dr. Stephen Haggard, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1134154032
Education & Certifications
- Va Medical Ctr
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haggard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haggard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haggard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haggard works at
Dr. Haggard speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haggard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haggard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haggard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haggard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.