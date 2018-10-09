Dr. Stephen Haddad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Haddad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Haddad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Haddad works at
Locations
-
1
Stephen Haddad MD1636 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 382-3385Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Haddad?
Excellent Doctor
About Dr. Stephen Haddad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1801844964
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddad works at
Dr. Haddad speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.