Dr. Stephen Guy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Guy works at Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton in Dayton, OH with other offices in Vandalia, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.