Overview

Dr. Stephen Guss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Guss works at Morristown Cardiology Assocs in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.