Dr. Stephen Gunther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Gunther, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Gunther, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital
Dr. Gunther works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Cardiovascular Specs29645 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 932-3700Monday1:00pm - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 11:30amWednesday8:00am - 11:30amThursday8:00am - 11:30am
-
2
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gunther?
This doctor is excellent. He was very thorough and explained about past tests in detail that other doctors never informed me of. He answered all my questions. His patients get to be seen by him, not P.A.s or N.P.s.
About Dr. Stephen Gunther, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1205942182
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunther has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunther accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunther works at
Dr. Gunther has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Endocarditis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gunther on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunther. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.