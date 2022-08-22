Dr. Grupke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Grupke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Grupke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Grupke works at
Locations
Under Construction740 Rose St Fl Wing Ste B101, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-5661
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
From the first time I met him he listened to what I was explaining and what was going on
About Dr. Stephen Grupke, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1144454679
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grupke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grupke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grupke works at
Dr. Grupke has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Low Back Pain and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grupke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grupke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grupke.
