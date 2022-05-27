Dr. Stephen Grubb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grubb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Grubb, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Grubb, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Independence, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Grubb works at
Locations
Virginia Highlands Orthopaedic Spine Center LLC304 DAVIS ST, Independence, VA 24348 Directions (276) 773-8145
Roanoke Gastroenterology PC102 Highland Ave SE Ste 305, Roanoke, VA 24013 Directions (276) 634-4400Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Carilion Orthopedic Surgery2900 Lamb Cir Ste 370, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 633-0523
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a Spinal Fusion preformed over 30 years ago by Dr. Grubb In Durham NC. Prior to the operation at the age of 47 i was crippled due to an accident. every day since that operation I thank God for putting him in my life so that at the age of 78 I am still an actively working and contributing person. God bless you Dr. Grubb
About Dr. Stephen Grubb, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1871503391
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University Of Iowa College
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Illinois Wesleyan university
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grubb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grubb accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grubb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grubb works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Grubb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grubb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grubb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grubb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.