Overview

Dr. Stephen Grubb, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Independence, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Grubb works at Virginia Highlands Orthopaedic Spine Center LLC in Independence, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA and Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.