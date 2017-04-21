Overview

Dr. Stephen Groves, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine.



Dr. Groves works at His Vision Eye Care in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Visual Field Defects and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.