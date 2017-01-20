Dr. Stephen Grill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Grill, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Grill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Grill works at
Locations
Duly Health and Care3825 Highland Ave Ste 204, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 717-2600
Gastroenterology133 E Brush Hill Rd # 110, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 469-9200
Gastroenterology40 S Clay St Bldg 130, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 717-2600
Gastroenterology2 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 717-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grill has always provided great medical care, listens to me and asks the followup questions to help determine the root of the problem. Doesn't just throw medication at symptoms. Takes a proactive approach to maintaining a healthier me and makes me a partner in my own health care rather than an observer like so many doctors. Great explanations about problems and not afraid to take me to task for not following the direction we agreed to go on. And he is almost always on time!
About Dr. Stephen Grill, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University
- Loyola U
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
