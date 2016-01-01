Dr. Grifka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Grifka, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Grifka, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.
Dr. Grifka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SoCal Hearing and Balance1908 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 3, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (888) 419-2775Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- 2 212 26th St, Santa Monica, CA 90402 Directions (310) 395-2636
- 3 1821 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (888) 419-2775
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grifka?
About Dr. Stephen Grifka, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1902089006
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University - White Memorial Medical Center
- Loma Linda University- White Memorial Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Occidental College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grifka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grifka works at
Dr. Grifka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grifka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grifka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grifka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.