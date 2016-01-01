Dr. Stephen Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Griffith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Griffith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Belmond, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond, Knoxville Hospital and Clinics and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Griffith works at
Locations
1
Iowa Specialty Hospital-belmond403 1st St SE, Belmond, IA 50421 Directions (641) 444-3223
2
Iowa ENT Center105 Valley West Dr Ste 100, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 223-4368
Hospital Affiliations
- Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond
- Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Griffith, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Mount Carmel West
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- The University of Cincinnati
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
